Duke Energy Co. Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $6.53 Per Share (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for Duke Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 14th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $6.53 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.52. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Duke Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.47 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.55.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $100.94 on Wednesday. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $95.48 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.62 and a 200 day moving average of $106.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $77.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Offit Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 10.7% during the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 252,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 4.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 34,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $479,452.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,761 shares of company stock worth $941,629. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

