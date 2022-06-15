Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Edward Jones

Edward Jones downgraded shares of Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Duke Realty from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Duke Realty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.60.

NYSE:DRE opened at $51.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.91. Duke Realty has a 52 week low of $47.03 and a 52 week high of $66.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $275.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.97 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 93.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Realty will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 41.64%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

