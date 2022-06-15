Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) CEO Anthony M. Jabbour Buys 105,000 Shares

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $1,453,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,587.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE DNB opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.72, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $22.88.
Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DNB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.14.
About Dun & Bradstreet (Get Rating)
Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.
