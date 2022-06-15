Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) CEO Anthony M. Jabbour Buys 105,000 Shares

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $1,453,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,587.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE DNB opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.72, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $22.88.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 281,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 13,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 775.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 716,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,561,000 after purchasing an additional 635,068 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 377.0% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 404,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 319,776 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,497,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,232,000 after buying an additional 1,004,250 shares during the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DNB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.14.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

