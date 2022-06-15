Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Shares Up 6.6%

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $93.08 and last traded at $93.08. 3,769 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 485,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.35.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DUOL. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Duolingo to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -49.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.28. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $81.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.04) EPS. Duolingo’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Duolingo news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total transaction of $39,299.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,129,889.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Natalie Glance sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total transaction of $42,937.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 132,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,054,434.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 505,513 shares of company stock worth $46,050,026 and sold 21,167 shares worth $2,065,162. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 4.1% in the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Duolingo by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Duolingo by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in Duolingo by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Duolingo during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

