DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $61.70

Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $61.70 and last traded at $61.76, with a volume of 5085 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.53.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.29.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.60 and a 200 day moving average of $73.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.39.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile (NYSE:DD)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

