DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.70M-$3.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.03 billion. DXC Technology also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.85-$4.15 EPS.

Shares of DXC opened at $31.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $27.28 and a 12 month high of $44.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.06.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DXC shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of DXC Technology from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.58.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXC. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the 1st quarter worth $300,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 210,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,000 after acquiring an additional 22,522 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 547,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,862,000 after acquiring an additional 172,366 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the 1st quarter worth $354,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

