DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.85-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.90 billion-$15.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.12 billion. DXC Technology also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $5.00-$5.25 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DXC. Cowen decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.58.

Shares of DXC opened at $31.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. DXC Technology has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $44.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.06.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.15). DXC Technology had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DXC. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

