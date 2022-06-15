DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00-$5.25 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. DXC Technology also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.85-$4.15 EPS.

DXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America downgraded DXC Technology from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.58.

NYSE:DXC opened at $31.12 on Wednesday. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $27.28 and a 52-week high of $44.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.12 and a 200 day moving average of $32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.13.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.15). DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DXC. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 1st quarter worth $300,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 210,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 22,522 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in DXC Technology by 7.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 46.0% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 547,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,862,000 after buying an additional 172,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the first quarter worth about $354,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

