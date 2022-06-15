DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.85-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.90 billion-$15.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.12 billion. DXC Technology also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $5.00-$5.25 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Shares of NYSE:DXC traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.86. 22,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098,663. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.13. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $27.28 and a 12 month high of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.15). DXC Technology had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth $1,166,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $1,924,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

