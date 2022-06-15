Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 450,600 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the May 15th total of 592,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Dyadic International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Dyadic International by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dyadic International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dyadic International by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 33,042 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Dyadic International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DYAI opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.28. Dyadic International has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $6.89.

Dyadic International ( NASDAQ:DYAI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 million. Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 473.45% and a negative return on equity of 61.46%. Equities analysts predict that Dyadic International will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Dyadic International from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 platform and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, bi/tri-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

