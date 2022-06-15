Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.74-$0.77 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion. Dynatrace also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.17-$0.18 EPS.

Dynatrace stock opened at $38.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 215.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.60. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $80.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.16 and a 200-day moving average of $46.65.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DT. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.53.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $145,022.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,326.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $45,771.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,223.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,468 shares of company stock valued at $564,303 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Dynatrace by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter worth $85,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 68.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

