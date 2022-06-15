Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.17-$0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $261.00 million-$263.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $263.10 million. Dynatrace also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.74-$0.77 EPS.
DT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.53.
Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $38.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.60. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $80.13.
In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $45,771.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,223.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 6,927 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $237,388.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 856,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,367,402.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,468 shares of company stock worth $564,303 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 86.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,930,000 after purchasing an additional 134,032 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $406,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 14,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.
Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.
