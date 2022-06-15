Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.17-$0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $261.00 million-$263.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $263.10 million. Dynatrace also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.74-$0.77 EPS.

DT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.53.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $38.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.60. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $80.13.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $45,771.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,223.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 6,927 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $237,388.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 856,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,367,402.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,468 shares of company stock worth $564,303 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 86.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,930,000 after purchasing an additional 134,032 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $406,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 14,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.