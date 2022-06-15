Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) CEO Purchases $100,070.50 in Stock

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) CEO Byron L. Boston bought 6,562 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $100,070.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,134 shares in the company, valued at $5,919,043.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

DX stock opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.54 and a 52 week high of $20.37. The company has a market capitalization of $547.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 159.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.53%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Dynex Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Dynex Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DX. Jonestrading reduced their target price on shares of Dynex Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Dynex Capital (Get Rating)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.