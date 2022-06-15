Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.52

Shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.52 and last traded at $14.97, with a volume of 63940 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.81.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.75 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jonestrading reduced their price target on Dynex Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dynex Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $550.67 million, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 159.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.47%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.10%.

In other Dynex Capital news, CEO Byron L. Boston bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,319,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 6,562 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $100,070.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,919,043.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 9,729 shares of company stock valued at $151,058 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 10,563 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Dynex Capital by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 776,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,585,000 after purchasing an additional 38,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Dynex Capital by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 888,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,502,000 after purchasing an additional 81,536 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Dynex Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $1,752,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,043,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,898,000 after purchasing an additional 100,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

