e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.78-$0.81 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $432.00 million-$440.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $401.63 million.

ELF stock opened at $25.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.54 and a beta of 1.90. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $33.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $105.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.22 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ELF. Piper Sandler cut their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.60.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 14,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $339,069.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 341,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,152,409.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 14,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $404,818.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,015,730.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 236,717 shares of company stock worth $6,194,420. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 3,885.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 812,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after purchasing an additional 791,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 32.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,736,000 after purchasing an additional 177,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,219,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,758,000 after purchasing an additional 156,322 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth $3,537,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,488,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,780,000 after purchasing an additional 136,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

