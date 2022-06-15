E.Merge Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:ETAC) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.99

Shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 48076 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 89.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 542,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 256,600 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 702,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,957,000 after acquiring an additional 167,186 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 172.1% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,668,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,487,000. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the software and internet technology industries.

