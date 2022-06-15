Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $477.46

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 477.46 ($5.80) and traded as high as GBX 554.25 ($6.73). Eagle Eye Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 545 ($6.61), with a volume of 38,994 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £139.83 million and a P/E ratio of 236.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 477.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 526.04.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

