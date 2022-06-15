Earl C. Jr. Austin Sells 135,000 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stock

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Quanta Services stock opened at $123.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 1.19. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.40 and a fifty-two week high of $140.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.97.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PWR. Standard Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at $175,624,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 32.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,530,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,362 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $150,058,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after acquiring an additional 511,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth about $58,110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PWR. Cowen upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.18.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

