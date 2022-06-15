East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $64.84

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $64.84 and last traded at $64.84, with a volume of 11 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.16.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.00 and its 200-day moving average is $79.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWBC. FMR LLC lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 51.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,490,000 after acquiring an additional 173,633 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 897,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,337,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 712.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 31,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.
About East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC)
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on East West Bancorp (EWBC)
- Why These 3 Farming Stocks Keep Plowing Ahead
- Gold Stocks That Might Be Worth A Look As Inflation Continues To Run Hot:
- 3 Defensive Plays Going on the Offensive
- Could This Cheap Energy Stock With A 7% Dividend Yield Be Right for Your Portfolio?
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.