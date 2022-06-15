Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Short Interest Up 41.7% in May

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the May 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

OTCMKTS:EBCOY traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $19.92. 3,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168. Ebara has a 52 week low of $19.36 and a 52 week high of $29.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.18.

Ebara Corporation manufactures and sells industrial machinery. It operates through Fluid Machinery & Systems Business, Environmental Plants Business, and Precision Machinery Business segments. The company offers large, high pressure, API, cryogenic, and standard pumps, as well as blowers and fans to water and energy facilities; centrifugal and axial compressors, steam turbines, and gas expanders to oil refining and petrochemical plants; and centrifugal chillers, absorption chillers/heaters, square-type cooling towers, and screw modular chillers.

