Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Short Interest Up 41.7% in May

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the May 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
OTCMKTS:EBCOY traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $19.92. 3,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168. Ebara has a 52 week low of $19.36 and a 52 week high of $29.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.18.
Ebara Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ebara (EBCOY)
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Ebara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.