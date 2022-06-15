eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $42.96

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $42.96 and last traded at $43.48, with a volume of 47320 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.28.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on eBay from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Argus lowered their price target on eBay from $88.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut eBay from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.23.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.64 and a 200 day moving average of $56.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. eBay’s payout ratio is 5.16%.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,390 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 539 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

