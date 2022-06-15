Eckoh plc (LON:ECK) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 0.67 Per Share

Eckoh plc (LON:ECK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.67 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Eckoh’s previous dividend of $0.61. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:ECK opened at GBX 40.15 ($0.49) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £116.86 million and a PE ratio of 39.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 42.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 45.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Eckoh has a 12 month low of GBX 37 ($0.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 70 ($0.85).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 88 ($1.07) price objective on shares of Eckoh in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers customer engagement solutions, such as advanced interactive voice response (IVR), speech recognition IVR, visual IVR, chatbots, AI customer service.

