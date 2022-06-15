Eckoh plc (LON:ECK) Increases Dividend to GBX 0.67 Per Share

Eckoh plc (LON:ECK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.67 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Eckoh’s previous dividend of $0.61. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON ECK opened at GBX 40.15 ($0.49) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £116.86 million and a P/E ratio of 39.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 42.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 45.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. Eckoh has a 12-month low of GBX 37 ($0.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 70 ($0.85).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 88 ($1.07) target price on shares of Eckoh in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers customer engagement solutions, such as advanced interactive voice response (IVR), speech recognition IVR, visual IVR, chatbots, AI customer service.

