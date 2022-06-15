Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) Short Interest Update

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the May 15th total of 28,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 137,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of WAVE opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.14. Eco Wave Power Global AB has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.92 million and a PE ratio of -7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a current ratio of 7.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.22% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. It also operates a grid-connected wave energy array in Gibraltar under a power purchase agreement with the Government of Gibraltar and Gibraltar's National Electric Company.

