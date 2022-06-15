Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $201.06.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $186.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 740.2% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 117,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,655,000 after purchasing an additional 103,855 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 10,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $150.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.96. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $148.68 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The company has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ecolab will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

