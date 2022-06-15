Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) Short Interest Down 21.7% in May

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the May 15th total of 6,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Educational Development in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Educational Development stock opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average is $7.22. Educational Development has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Educational Development ( NASDAQ:EDUC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.31 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 5.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Educational Development during the first quarter worth about $367,000. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Educational Development during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Educational Development by 80.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Educational Development by 575.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 15,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Company Profile

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

