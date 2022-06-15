Edward Shapiro Acquires 50,000 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Stock

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) Director Edward Shapiro acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,884,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,769,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Edward Shapiro also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 2nd, Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of United Airlines stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.20 per share, with a total value of $1,130,000.00.
NASDAQ:UAL traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.89. 16,329,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,348,523. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.23. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.54 and a twelve month high of $56.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.54 and a 200 day moving average of $44.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 307.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $78.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.07.
United Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)
United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.
