Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.53.

Several research firms have issued reports on EFGSY. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Eiffage from €118.80 ($123.75) to €125.60 ($130.83) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Eiffage from €120.00 ($125.00) to €129.00 ($134.38) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eiffage from €112.00 ($116.67) to €113.00 ($117.71) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Eiffage alerts:

Shares of EFGSY traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.15. The stock had a trading volume of 736 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.22. Eiffage has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $22.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.5242 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 2.68%.

About Eiffage (Get Rating)

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eiffage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiffage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.