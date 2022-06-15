Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.53.
Several research firms have issued reports on EFGSY. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Eiffage from €118.80 ($123.75) to €125.60 ($130.83) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Eiffage from €120.00 ($125.00) to €129.00 ($134.38) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eiffage from €112.00 ($116.67) to €113.00 ($117.71) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.
Shares of EFGSY traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.15. The stock had a trading volume of 736 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.22. Eiffage has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $22.76.
About Eiffage (Get Rating)
Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.
