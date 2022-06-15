Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $20.45

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.45 and last traded at $21.01, with a volume of 217506 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.90.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ELAN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.53, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.16.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $220,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,910.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 7.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 351,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,197,000 after purchasing an additional 24,318 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 22.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,197,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,085,000 after purchasing an additional 400,689 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 35.7% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 29.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 795,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,375,000 after purchasing an additional 182,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 8.1% during the third quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 13,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter.

About Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.