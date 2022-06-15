Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.20–$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $244.00 million-$246.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $247.35 million. Elastic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.36–$0.28 EPS.
Shares of ESTC opened at $62.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.51 and a 200 day moving average of $89.46. Elastic has a 52-week low of $50.74 and a 52-week high of $189.84. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -28.60 and a beta of 1.30.
Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 38.75% and a negative net margin of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $239.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $201,908.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,017.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $514,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,843.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,603 shares of company stock worth $995,997. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Elastic during the 4th quarter worth about $480,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Elastic by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.
