Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.36–$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion. Elastic also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.20–$0.16 EPS.
Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $62.93 on Wednesday. Elastic has a one year low of $50.74 and a one year high of $189.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -28.60 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.51 and a 200 day moving average of $89.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.
Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. Elastic had a negative net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 38.75%. The business had revenue of $239.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $201,908.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,924 shares in the company, valued at $5,984,017.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $514,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,843.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,603 shares of company stock valued at $995,997 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Elastic by 229.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic during the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.
Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.
