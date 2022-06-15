Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.67.

EGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Eldorado Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

NYSE EGO opened at $7.37 on Wednesday. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.40.

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Rating ) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $194.67 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 51.36%. Equities analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 138,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,630,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,247,000 after buying an additional 86,866 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 159,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 11,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 893,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 58.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.