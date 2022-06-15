Electrolux (OTC:ELUXF) Stock Price Down 11.7%

Electrolux AB (OTC:ELUXF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 11.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.46 and last traded at $13.46. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.56.

About Electrolux

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

