Elia Group SA/NV (OTC:ELIAF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

Elia Group SA/NV (OTC:ELIAF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Elia Group SA/NV Company Profile (Get Rating)
Elia Group SA/NV operates a transmission system operator for the electricity network in Belgium and internationally. It provides electricity transmission services; transmits electricity from generators; imports and exports electricity; and offers consultancy and engineering services. The company primarily serves electricity generators, distribution system operators, and industrial consumers.
