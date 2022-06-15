Emles Alpha Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:EOPS) Trading Down 0.5%

Emles Alpha Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:EOPS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.10 and last traded at $15.10. 13 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.18.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.08.
