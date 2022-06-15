Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.14.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th.
In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $406,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 32,785 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $2,366,421.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,000.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,344 shares of company stock worth $6,374,719 over the last ninety days. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
ENTA opened at $40.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $828.93 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.65 and a 200 day moving average of $63.98. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $102.00.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $18.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 122.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.09) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.
About Enanta Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA)
- Why These 3 Farming Stocks Keep Plowing Ahead
- Gold Stocks That Might Be Worth A Look As Inflation Continues To Run Hot:
- 3 Defensive Plays Going on the Offensive
- Could This Cheap Energy Stock With A 7% Dividend Yield Be Right for Your Portfolio?
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.