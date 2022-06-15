Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.14.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $406,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 32,785 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $2,366,421.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,000.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,344 shares of company stock worth $6,374,719 over the last ninety days. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENTA opened at $40.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $828.93 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.65 and a 200 day moving average of $63.98. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $102.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $18.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 122.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.09) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

