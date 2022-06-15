Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $54.46

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$54.46 and traded as high as C$57.21. Enbridge shares last traded at C$55.64, with a volume of 8,229,515 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Enbridge to C$62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$58.81.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$112.75 billion and a PE ratio of 19.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$57.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$54.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.98.

Enbridge ( TSE:ENB Get Rating ) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.13 billion. On average, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 3.1700001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.80%.

In other news, Senior Officer Colin Kenneth Gruending sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.67, for a total value of C$71,510.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,384 shares in the company, valued at C$4,232,055.28. Also, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 7,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.74, for a total transaction of C$430,826.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,775 shares in the company, valued at C$9,576,293.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,833 shares of company stock valued at $559,518.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

