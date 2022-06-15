Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,040,000 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the May 15th total of 32,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endo International in the first quarter worth about $28,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Endo International in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Endo International by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endo International in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Endo International by 20.2% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

ENDP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Endo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Endo International in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Endo International from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Endo International from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Endo International from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

NASDAQ ENDP opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average of $2.66. Endo International has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $7.07.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $652.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.09 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 24.82% and a negative return on equity of 72.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Endo International will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; QWO, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

