Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 240,198 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 1,666,630 shares.The stock last traded at $5.16 and had previously closed at $5.12.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average is $5.70. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Get Enel Américas alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENIA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Enel Américas by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 232,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Enel Américas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enel Américas by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 309,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 76,071 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Enel Américas in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Enel Américas by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,820,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,353,000 after buying an additional 12,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Enel Américas SA, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, operates, generates, transfers, transforms, distributes, and sells electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. As of December 31, 2020, it had 11,269 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 25.6 million distribution customers.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Américas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Américas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.