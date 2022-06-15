Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) Short Interest Up 46.4% in May

Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700,000 shares, an increase of 46.4% from the May 15th total of 3,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENIA. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enel Américas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Enel Américas during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enel Américas by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Enel Américas during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Enel Américas during the third quarter worth $98,000. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENIA traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.25. 8,210,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,724,029. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Enel Américas has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $7.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.70.

Enel Américas SA, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, operates, generates, transfers, transforms, distributes, and sells electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. As of December 31, 2020, it had 11,269 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 25.6 million distribution customers.

