EnerCare (TSE:ECI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of EnerCare Inc. (TSE:ECI – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$29.01. EnerCare shares last traded at C$28.99, with a volume of 373,004 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$28.99. The firm has a market cap of C$3.11 billion and a PE ratio of 44.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.65.

About EnerCare (TSE:ECI)

Enercare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides home and commercial services, and energy solutions in Canada and the United States. It operates through Enercare Home Services, Sub-metering, and Service Experts segments. The Enercare Home Services offers water heaters, furnaces, air conditioners, and other HVAC rental products, protection plans, and related services.

