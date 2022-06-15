Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 6,361,858 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 39,074,547 shares.The stock last traded at $83.11 and had previously closed at $84.24.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.86 and its 200-day moving average is $71.41.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,656,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $789,560,000 after purchasing an additional 100,105 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2,191.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,522,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,996,000 after acquiring an additional 7,193,941 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,207,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,964 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 8,610.0% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,709,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655,097 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,225,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,526,000 after buying an additional 160,447 shares during the period.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

