Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target Raised to C$28.00 at CIBC

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) had its price target hoisted by analysts at CIBC from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ERF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Enerplus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Enerplus from C$26.50 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Enerplus from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Shares of NYSE ERF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.51. 259,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,730,992. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 2.55. Enerplus has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $18.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Enerplus had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 69.73%. The business had revenue of $513.15 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Enerplus will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 56.8% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

