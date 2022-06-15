EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.10-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of EnerSys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th.
Shares of ENS opened at $61.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.70. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $59.92 and a fifty-two week high of $100.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.31.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 20.90%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in EnerSys by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,686,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,517,000 after buying an additional 76,728 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in EnerSys by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,691,000 after buying an additional 101,062 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in EnerSys by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,014,000 after buying an additional 49,207 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in EnerSys by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 498,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,432,000 after buying an additional 102,933 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in EnerSys by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,963,000 after buying an additional 23,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.
About EnerSys
EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.
