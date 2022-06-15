EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) Shares Gap Up to $16.74

Shares of EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.74, but opened at $17.42. EngageSmart shares last traded at $17.57, with a volume of 2,033 shares trading hands.
ESMT has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.94.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.97.
In other news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $174,013.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,487.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in EngageSmart by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,626,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,274,000 after acquiring an additional 852,590 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in EngageSmart by 329.4% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,825,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in EngageSmart by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,580,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,676,000 after acquiring an additional 690,254 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in EngageSmart by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,535,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,044,000 after acquiring an additional 249,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in EngageSmart by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,492,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,999,000 after acquiring an additional 444,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.
EngageSmart Company Profile (NYSE:ESMT)
EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.
