EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) Shares Gap Up to $16.74

Shares of EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.74, but opened at $17.42. EngageSmart shares last traded at $17.57, with a volume of 2,033 shares trading hands.

ESMT has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.94.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.97.

EngageSmart ( NYSE:ESMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.86 million. EngageSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that EngageSmart, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $174,013.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,487.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in EngageSmart by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,626,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,274,000 after acquiring an additional 852,590 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in EngageSmart by 329.4% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,825,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in EngageSmart by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,580,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,676,000 after acquiring an additional 690,254 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in EngageSmart by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,535,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,044,000 after acquiring an additional 249,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in EngageSmart by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,492,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,999,000 after acquiring an additional 444,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

