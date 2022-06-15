ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of ENG opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ENGlobal has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $3.88.

Get ENGlobal alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in ENGlobal during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENGlobal in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENGlobal in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENGlobal in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENGlobal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. 12.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.