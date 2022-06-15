Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.45 and last traded at $11.42. Approximately 8,150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,594,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Enovix from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.90.

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enovix Co. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,600,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Enovix by 316.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 123,645 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Enovix by 85.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 25,615 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in Enovix by 507.3% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 852,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after acquiring an additional 711,800 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Enovix by 1.2% in the first quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 3,582,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,129,000 after acquiring an additional 41,990 shares during the period. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Enovix by 2.5% in the first quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,066,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,840,000 after acquiring an additional 170,248 shares during the period. 56.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

