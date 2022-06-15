Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) CEO Sells $15,261,834.00 in Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total value of $15,261,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,610,430.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 37,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $7,500,375.00.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $179.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.97 and a 200-day moving average of $173.73. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $113.40 and a one year high of $282.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.44 and a beta of 1.41.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 45.30%. The company had revenue of $441.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENPH. StockNews.com began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $241.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 16,613 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,227,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,617,000 after purchasing an additional 438,989 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 573,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,941,000 after purchasing an additional 81,396 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 98.5% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 131,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,548,000 after acquiring an additional 65,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

