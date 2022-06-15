EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Short Interest Up 41.3% in May

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 393,400 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the May 15th total of 278,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Separately, StockNews.com raised EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in EnPro Industries in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in EnPro Industries by 30.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in EnPro Industries by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NPO traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $87.50. 122,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,776. EnPro Industries has a 12 month low of $79.80 and a 12 month high of $117.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.37.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.29%.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

