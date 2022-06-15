EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ) Insider Acquires £132,727.41 in Stock

EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ – Get Rating) insider Amjad Bseisu bought 491,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 27 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £132,727.41 ($161,096.50).

Shares of LON:ENQ opened at GBX 27.75 ($0.34) on Wednesday. EnQuest PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 16.90 ($0.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 37.35 ($0.45). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 32.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 25.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.43. The company has a market cap of £523.34 million and a PE ratio of 1.63.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENQ. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of EnQuest from GBX 35 ($0.42) to GBX 45 ($0.55) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of EnQuest from GBX 34 ($0.41) to GBX 47 ($0.57) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of EnQuest from GBX 25 ($0.30) to GBX 40 ($0.49) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

